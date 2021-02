PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Pawtucket early Thursday morning.

Police responding to the area of 151 Benefit Street around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located inside of a vehicle at the scene.

The victim was transported to R.I. Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No word on any suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.