WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket.

According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road.

A 21 year-old woman was driving one vehicle. She had three passengers inside, including a 21 year-old man, and her two young children.

One child, a 2 year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The other child was also taken to Hasbro and has since been treated and released for minor injures. That child is now in the care of DCYF.

Oates says the woman, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken into custody after officers believed she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The man, who is also not being named yet, was taken into custody as a result of a no contact order involving the woman.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured,

The accident is still under investigation.