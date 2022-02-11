PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy in Pawtucket.

Police said the boy died at the hospital back in December, and his cause of death was later determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

The boy’s mom, Jessaline Andrade, 26, of Cranston, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, according to police, while Stephano Castro, 31, of Providence, and Yara Chum, 33, of Pawtucket, were both charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they found the boy unresponsive after responding to a Sayles Avenue home on Dec. 10. The apartment was in deplorable condition and lacked basic furniture, police said, adding that they also discovered equipment for manufacturing and distributing drugs.

The boy’s death was ruled a homicide. His 8-year-old brother also tested positive for fentanyl exposure but survived, according to police.

Castro and Chum were arraigned on the charges in court Friday, and Andrade is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.