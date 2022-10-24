WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in Woonsocket won’t be in class again on Monday.

Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed due to a natural gas odor, according to an alert posted to the Pinpoint Closing Network.

Both schools were closed on Wednesday and Thursday last week because of a pipe failure.

A bomb threat also forced the high school to go into lockdown on Friday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further questioning and charging.