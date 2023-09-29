WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers arrested two men Thursday following an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Woonsocket, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Demytris McDuffie, 28, and Terrelle Nicholson, 24, were taken into custody after officers searched two apartments on Gaulin Avenue.

Police said during the search, officers found nearly 900 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of crack cocaine, nine pounds of marijuana and $21,000 in cash.

Officers also uncovered eight firearms, including two assault rifles, one shotgun and five pistols, according to police.

McDuffie and Nicholson are both facing a number of charges, including possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver, as well as possession of firearms while committing a controlled substance violation.

Both men are being held at the ACI pending their arraignments Monday morning.

(Courtesy: R.I. State Police)

Terrelle Nicholson (Courtesy: R.I. State Police)

Demytris McDuffie (Courtesy: R.I. State Police)