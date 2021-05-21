2 women, 1 juvenile charged with breaking windows at North Smithfield school

Emily Lariviere, 18, of North Smithfield (left) and Kristen Nelson, 23, of Wellesley, Massachusetts (right) — Courtesy of the North Smithfield Police Department

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Two North Smithfield residents and a Massachusetts woman have been charged with vandalizing a school in town.

Police said they responded to the Halliwell School on Victory Highway on Tuesday and found several broken windows.

Using video surveillance, they were able to identify the suspects as Kristen Nelson, 23, of Wellesley, and Emily Lariviere, 18, of North Smithfield.

A juvenile from North Smithfield was also seen in the footage, according to police.

All three suspects were charged with one count of vandalism.