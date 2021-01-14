2 suspicious deaths under investigation at Lincoln home

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln and Rhode Island State Police have been at a Main Street home for several hours as they investigate two suspicious deaths.

Police say a woman was found dead inside the home Thursday morning, while a man was taken from the home to the hospital where he later died.

Their names have not yet been released.

Neighbors tell 12 News it’s a multi-family residence and a man and woman lived inside the unit where police were seen investigating.

State police brought in their mobile crime lab, and the state medical examiner also responded to the scene.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

