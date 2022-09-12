WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they have a suspect in custody after a double stabbing in Woonsocket.

The incident happened Monday evening on Mason Street.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News one victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. The second victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to Landmark Medical Center.

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between tenants.

The incident remains under investigation.