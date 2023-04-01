WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 13-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire during a shooting Saturday in Woonsocket, police tell 12 News.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near St. Anne’s Church on Cumberland Street.

Police said the incident reportedly involved two people shooting at each other. One of the suspects was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital in police custody.

In the middle of all this, a stray bullet went into an unrelated car and struck a 13-year-old boy in the arm.

Police are still looking for the second shooter at this hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to learn more.