PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt, including a firefighter, after a fire in Pawtucket late Sunday night.

Crews responded to the multi-family home on Lonsdale Avenue around 10 p.m.

One person was found unconscious in the basement, according to fire crews, which is where the fire is believed to have started.

That person and a firefighter were rushed to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Everyone else inside the building made it out safely, fire crews added.

The Red Cross was called in to help those affected by the fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.