2 pedestrians struck, injured by car in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after police say they were hit by a car overnight.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the corner of George Bennett Highway and John Street.

The car on scene was damaged with its windshield smashed in.

Though two people were taken to the hospital, it’s unclear the extent of their injuries or their current conditions.

No word on what may have led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out to police for more information and are awaiting to hear back.