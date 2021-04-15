2 pedestrians struck, injured by car in Pawtucket

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after police say they were hit by a car overnight.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the corner of George Bennett Highway and John Street.

The car on scene was damaged with its windshield smashed in.

Though two people were taken to the hospital, it’s unclear the extent of their injuries or their current conditions.

No word on what may have led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out to police for more information and are awaiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community