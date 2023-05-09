PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday night following a crash involving their moped and two other vehicles.

Pawtucket police said it appears the 17-year-old moped operator ran a red light at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

The moped was hit by a car, causing both the operator and 20-year-old passenger to be thrown from the moped, according to police. One of them was then hit by a passing truck, police said, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

While officers were on scene, an “unruly crowd” developed, police added. Two juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct as a result.