PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that tore through a mobile home in Pawtucket Thursday evening.

Firefighters rushed to Stephanie Drive following reports of smoke and flames shooting from the building.

Battalion Fire Chief David Cairrao tells 12 News the fire was knocked down quickly, but not before it spread to a neighboring mobile home.

Pawtucket firefighters escorting animal control as they bring at least two dogs to the animal hospital who were injured in a trailer fire on Stephanie Drive.



Two dogs and two rabbits died in the fire. The people living in the home made it out safely but are displaced. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/cWWZO9c3Wo — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 20, 2023

Cairrao said two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No one was injured, though Cairrao said two dogs and two rabbits died in the fire. Two other dogs were transported to Ocean State Veterinary Hospital.

Cairrao said it’s too early to tell whether the mobile home where the fire started is a total loss.