PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two male victims were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed late Friday morning in Pawtucket, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort.

The victims’ wounds are not considered life-threatening, LeFort said.

Police were seen collecting evidence on Dexter Street between Congress and Barton streets.

A portion of the roadway remains closed as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.