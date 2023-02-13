CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were killed in a crash in Cumberland Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said first responders rushed to Pine Swamp Road near West Wrentham Road for reports of a serious car crash.
Benson said the crash involved two cars, and one person in each vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police chief said one of the victims is a 25-year-old woman, while the other has yet to be identified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.