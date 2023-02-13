CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were killed in a crash in Cumberland Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said first responders rushed to Pine Swamp Road near West Wrentham Road for reports of a serious car crash.

Benson said the crash involved two cars, and one person in each vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cumberland's police chief says it's too early to say how this crash happened as the vehicles ended up in "precarious" positions – an SUV on its roof and a sedan crashed beside it.



He said people pulled over to help but the victims had already died from their injuries.

The police chief said one of the victims is a 25-year-old woman, while the other has yet to be identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.