CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were injured in a shooting near a Central Falls park Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the Corrigan Sports Complex on Higginson Avenue for reports of shots fired near the basketball court.

The officers arrived to find two gunshot victims, both of which were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, but investigators believe there may be two suspects.