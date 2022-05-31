LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police are investigating a crash that left two people injured on Monday.

Police say a 69-year-old Johnston man was driving on Twin River Road around 7:15 p.m. and according to a witness, drifted right and crashed into a pole.

He was unconscious when first responders arrived and the passenger, an 89-year-old Johnston woman, could not recall what happened.

Both were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and as of Monday night are both in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.