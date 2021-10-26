2 indicted in deadly Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are due in court Tuesday in connection with a homicide in Pawtucket.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment last week charging Todd Alicea and Jahcolin Rodrigues with the murder of Leonardo Tavares, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Tavares, 20, was found shot inside a vehicle on Randall Street on May 15. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alicea, 30, of Pawtucket, and Rodrigues, 21, of Providence, were arrested about three weeks later.

In addition to the murder charge, both men face four counts of conspiracy and one count each of drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death.

Alicea was also indicted on two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possessing a ghost gun, four counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and one count of reckless driving.

Rodrigues was also indicted on one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of possessing a ghost gun, and two counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.