WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket woman and her cousin are facing child abuse charges after the cousin allegedly shot the woman’s 7-year-old son with a BB gun earlier this year, the R.I. Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

Ann Doyon, 28, is now charged in Providence County Superior Court with child endangerment. She was previously charged with child neglect, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Paul Marcheterre, 37, is charged in superior court with felony assault, second-degree child abuse, and disorderly conduct.

According to the police report, officers only found out about the incident after the boy told a neighbor.

Marcheterre reportedly admitted to shooting the boy because he was misbehaving, while Donyon allegedly failed to intervene. The report also said the two tried to downplay the incident and Donyon claimed Marcheterre “had done this in the past.”

Both are due back in court in January.