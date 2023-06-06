WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman and an Arizona man are facing new charges after detectives found meth and counterfeit pills hidden among packages of children’s toys earlier this year, according to U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

Denise Guyette, 30, of Woonsocket, and Gerardo Garza, 47, of Yuma, Arizona, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The superseding indictment comes after Levy said it was determined that “…400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine were attributable to Guyette.” Both were initially charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances back in February.

Levy said packages shipped from Arizona to Massachusetts were found to contain more than 900 grams of methamphetamine and thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

The drugs were reportedly hidden in toy trucks, Disney items and Halloween decorations.

Guyette, who is believed to be the ringleader, was arrested back in February. When detectives searched her home, Levy said they uncovered 14 additional pounds of meth and thousands more fentanyl pills.

Investigators also found several stolen Rhode Island and Massachusetts driver’s licenses, credit cards and social security cards.

In total, Levy said over 16 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 700 grams of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl were seized.

The suspects face 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million if convicted on the new charges.

Levy said Nathan Boddie, of Pawtucket, pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10.