CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after two Central Falls residents fell from a third-story balcony Monday morning, according to police.

Central Falls Police Major Christopher Reed tells 12 News officers rushed to Ledge Street following reports of an unresponsive man and woman on the ground.

Both the man and woman, who Reed said are residents of the building, were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time how they fell off the balcony, since Reed said officers haven’t identified any witnesses.