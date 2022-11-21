PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people who police say live near an elementary school in Pawtucket were arrested on a slew of drug charges.

After a months-long investigation, the city’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the Hancock Street apartment of Kevin Goncalves and Rosa DePina.

Police said they seized around six ounces of marijuana, 11 grams of cocaine, 60 amphetamine pills, three guns, $24,000 in cash, and other drug-related items.

Goncalves and DePina were both charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver amphetamines

Distribution/manufacturing in or near a school zone

Possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation (3 counts)

Conspiracy

Maintaining a common nuisance

Goncalves was also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, according to police.

Goncalves and DePina were ordered held without bail at their arraignment and taken to the ACI.