WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two 18-year-olds are facing charges in connection with a chase that briefly crossed into Massachusetts and ended with a crash in Lincoln, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Officers started pursuing a vehicle in the city Tuesday evening after an automated license plate recognition camera notified the department that car had been reported stolen.

Police eventually spotted the car driving erratically down Social Street. The driver, later identified in the report as Quincy Rivera, refused to stop when officers attempted to pull the car over.

Woonsocket officers pursued the stolen vehicle until Rivera crossed over into Bellingham, Mass. via South Main Street, according to the report. Officers picked the chase back up several minutes later when Rivera drove back into the city and was spotted on Mendon Road.

The chase continued onto Route 99 and eventually Route 146, where the report states Rivera lost control of the vehicle, crashed into another car and rolled over. None of the occupants of the vehicle Rivera hit were seriously hurt, according to the report.

Rivera was immediately taken into custody following the crash and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with an expired license, and two counts of eluding law enforcement.

His two passengers, Eddy Rivera and an unnamed male juvenile, were also taken into custody. Eddy Rivera was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, while the juvenile was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he was evaluated and released.