WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two people were found “severely decomposed” inside a Woonsocket home.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates identified the victims as an “elderly male and female,” and confirmed that they were found dead inside a home on Marian Lane near Lilac Avenue.

Police cruisers were seen parked outside of the home, which was surrounded by crime scene tape, Monday evening.

The police chief said the state medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

Oates said the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but did not confirm whether she was one of the victims.

There’s no indication of anything criminal at this point, according to Oates, though their deaths remain under investigation.

