PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after a vehicle was found with cocaine inside it, according to police.

Jonatan De Leon, 37, of Providence, and Wendy Encarnacion De Leon, 32, of Pawtucket, were arrested on Monday.

Officers stopped the vehicle Jonatan was driving under the suspicion it was involved in transporting large amounts of cocaine.

K-9 Magno immediately alerted the small of narcotics and further investigation revealed 3 kilograms of cocaine were hidden inside a secret electronically controlled compartment.

Both were arraigned Tuesday on the following charges:

Jonatan De Leon

Manufacture/Possession/Deliver Cocaine > 1 Kilo

Possession W/ Intent Schedule I & II

Driving While in Possession of Controlled Substance

Wendy Encarnacion De Leon