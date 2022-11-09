LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police arrested two men from Connecticut following a traffic stop in Lincoln late Tuesday night.

State police said troopers stopped the vehicle around 11:40 p.m. for a speeding violation on Route 146 North. During a search of the vehicle, they seized three loaded handguns – one of which was an untraceable “ghost gun” – along with a stun gun and a hatchet, according to police.

The weapons were found in backpacks belonging to Jacob Robert and Kaleb O’Connell, who were passengers in the vehicle, police said. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Robert, 21, of Woodstock, was charged with two counts of weapons other than firearms and one count of carrying a pistol without a license. Police said he was also wanted on an affidavit and arrest warrant out of Scituate.

O’Connell, 22, of Dayville, was charged with two counts of carrying a pistol without a license and one count of manufacture, sell, purchase, or possession of a ghost or 3-D gun.