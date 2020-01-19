Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

2 alarm fire breaks out at North Smithfield warehouse

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in North Smithfield battled a two alarm fire early Saturday morning.

According to North Smithfield Fire Chief Dave Chartier, their department received a call for an alarm in a building at 229 Quaker Highway around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a fire in a storage area in the middle of the building.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, however Charier said it was difficult to clear the building of smoke.

“The biggest challenge was ventilating the building and we do have a bit of a hazardous substance that the owners of the building are in the process of taking care of and getting that cleaned up at this time,” he said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com