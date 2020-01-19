2 alarm fire breaks out at North Smithfield warehouse

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in North Smithfield battled a two alarm fire early Saturday morning.

According to North Smithfield Fire Chief Dave Chartier, their department received a call for an alarm in a building at 229 Quaker Highway around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a fire in a storage area in the middle of the building.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, however Charier said it was difficult to clear the building of smoke.

“The biggest challenge was ventilating the building and we do have a bit of a hazardous substance that the owners of the building are in the process of taking care of and getting that cleaned up at this time,” he said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.