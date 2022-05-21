PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping four families following a house fire on Warren Avenue in Pawtucket.

The flames were extinguished when our 12 News crew arrived on the scene just before six o’clock on Saturday night, but crews were still working to put out hot spots.

The back of the home showed visible signs of extensive damage.

Right now, there’s no word on any injuries or how the fire started.

The Red Cross tells us, eleven adults and six children lived in the multi-family home, which is currently uninhabitable.