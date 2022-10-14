CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A northern Massachusetts high school student is accused of making fake threats toward Cumberland High School.

The building was placed on “restricted movement” status Thursday, after a student notified administrators they received social media messages containing threats directed at the school.

The student said they did not know the individual sending the messages, but had connected with them years ago on social media.

Police later said the threats were deemed to be not credible.

Cumberland police said Friday they arrested the male suspect, who they will not identify because he is a juvenile.

“This young man will be held accountable for his actions and hopefully never engage in this type of behavior again,” police added.

Police said the suspect has no ties to Cumberland, the high school, or the student who received the messages.

The individual is charged with bomb threats and similar false reports and disorderly conduct.