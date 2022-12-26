CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A 2-alarm fire broke out at a 3-story apartment building Monday, displacing 16 people, including children.

Crews from both Central Falls and Pawtucket were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. to Cowden Street.

Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello told 12 News that a few animals also had to be rescued. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, who is currently on scene. The Red Cross has been called in to assist.