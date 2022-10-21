CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that displaced 15 people in Central Falls Friday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the Moore Street triple-decker to find flames shooting from the top floor.

UPDATE: Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello tells me 15 people were displaced by the fire including several elderly individuals living on the third floor. Heavy damage to the 2nd and 3rd floors. According to Mello everyone did get out safely and the Red Cross is assisting. — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) October 21, 2022

Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello tells 12 News everyone inside was able to escape safely and no one was injured.

Mello said while the second and third floors sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage, the entire building isn’t an entire loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.