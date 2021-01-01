15 displaced following overnight fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A massive fire has forced 15 people from an apartment building early Friday morning.

Crews responding to the scene on Spring Street just before 1 a.m. in the Manville section of town found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

One person was trapped on the third floor but crews were able to get a ladder up to a porch to bring them down to safety.

The apartment building holds 12 families but no one was injured

A neighbor said it was a hectic moment for those around.

“My dog, my cousin’s dog started barking and stuff like that. I went to go look at my window, when I looked at my window I saw it engulfed in flames a little bit. By the time I left my room and came to the kitchen into the front, it was engulfed in flames,” she said. “Everyone was running around like crazy. We had to move our cars, and tell everyone to come over here so they would be safe.”

The apartment building has been determined a total loss and crews are still on scene keeping the area clear while looking for hotspots.