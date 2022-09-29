PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police conducted a drug investigation in the area of Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue that resulted in 15 arrests.

Police said they received a number of complaints about people selling drugs and harassing residents and customers outside homes and businesses in the area.

Officers conducted several controlled drug purchases from suspected street-level dealers, according to police. They also executed a search warrant at two Montgomery Avenue apartments, where police say they found bags containing suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia and packaging.

As a result, police arrested 15 people on various charges including delivery of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance near a school. One of the suspects was charged with having a stolen car and a 9mm “ghost gun.”

Police said additional charges may be pending.