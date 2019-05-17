14 years unsolved, police seek tips in ‘old school case’

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The tinted car windows shattered but stayed in place as several bullets sliced through.

After that, no one could see in or out.

The shooter ran.

Marcos “Mikey” Cruz, 22, was dead in the backseat.

Mikey’s friends were already upstairs. They heard the shots and ran down.

It was too late.

They wanted to know who pulled the trigger. After 14 years, the answer is still unknown.

Enemies

The way Detective Raymond Doran describes it, Mikey was known to police.

He didn’t get into the details.

“Mr. Cruz was involved in some stuff that was probably on the shadier side of the law,” Doran said. “He didn’t deserve to die though. No one deserves that. He did nothing that warranted him being murdered in his car.”

He said Mikey had some enemies though.

In June 2005, someone shot the Pawtucket man in Providence. There aren’t many details available about that shooting other than that Mikey survived.

Who tried to kill Mikey? Is it the same person who pulled the trigger on him months later?

“It’s one of the investigative leads we’re working on,” Doran said.

A Night Out

The first night of October started with fun for Cruz and his friends. According to Doran, a large group went out to Providence to hang out at the clubs.

“He had quite a few friends there at the time,” Doran said.

October 1, 2005, turned into October 2.

A little after 3 a.m., the crew pulled up in front of a friend’s triple-decker at the corner of West and Sisson Streets in Pawtucket.

They all ran upstairs except Mikey and a woman, who stayed in the car.

With none of Mikey’s friends outside, the shooter walked up to the car window and unloaded.

“Several rounds struck him and several struck her,” Doran said, referring to the woman in the car with Mikey.

Doran said the bullets went through the woman and ended in Mikey.

The friends upstairs came running out and called the police.

The woman would survive the shooting.

The Investigation

Doran was one of the first detectives on scene 14 years ago.

“I remember my reaction walking up to the scene,” he said. “There was a lot of emotion, a lot of emotion spilling over. Yelling. Crying. They were confused. They were upset. Their friend had just been murdered in the driveway.”

Doran said they all talked and shared what they knew but none had witnessed the shooter. There wasn’t much to go on.

“There’s no surveillance video,” Doran added. “There’s no DNA. This was back before the days of cell phone cameras. It’s an old school case.”

It’s a case that needs tips to move forward. Doran added the investigation to a new deck of cold case playing cards. Each card highlights an unsolved homicide or mission persons case in the state. The public can buy the cards and they are also sold to prisoners at the ACI. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-RI-SOLVE.

Mikey is the 5 of spades.

“It’s one that’s always bothered me,” Doran said about the investigation. “It’s hit a lot of dead ends and I don’t think it’s done yet.”

“These families need closure,” he continued. “They want to know what happened. They lost a loved one and they want to know why.”

