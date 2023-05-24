LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a dozen upcoming weddings have been canceled at Kirkbae Country Club after a fire destroyed the popular venue earlier this week.

Kirkbae Country Club COO Mike Bradshaw said the damage to the building has forced the venue to call off 14 weddings.

Bradshaw described the entire ordeal as “a heartbreaking turn of events.” He said Kirkbae Country Club can’t guarantee that the damage will be repaired by the end of June, which is what prompted the cancelations.

“This has been a stressful and traumatic event for everyone involved, including our members, staff and event guests,” Bradshaw said. “We are still in the process of assessing the damage to the clubhouse before we can determine when we’ll be able to open our doors in a safe and healthy manner.”

Bradshaw said the venue is “working feverishly” to find comparable venues with open dates to host their weddings.

“We have been in contact with the upcoming wedding parties and will continue to make every effort possible to help,” Bradshaw said. “We thanked them wholeheartedly for choosing us to host their special day and we are firmly committed to making sure they have a memorable and enjoyable wedding.”

Kirkbae Country Club is also planning to offer impacted couples “something special” on their one-year wedding anniversary as a small gesture.

The fire appears to have started near the kitchen’s loading area, though the exact cause remains under investigation.