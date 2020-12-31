12 Responds: Where is my package?

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man ordered a gift for a friend that was on track to arrive before Christmas, but instead he said it embarked on a journey.

“Rather than worry about it, I thought it was more comical than anything else,” Brian Mulloy said chuckling.

Mulloy said he ordered a gift online for one of his friends.

“This coffee cup was perfect, because he loves his dog,” he explained.

Mulloy said he ordered the gift in early December, and the package was on track to arrive in Cumberland before Christmas.

The tracking information Mulloy shared with 12 Responds shows the package arrived at the Providence Distribution Center on Dec. 11, but was then shipped to Connecticut.

“I expected at the next scan point it would turn around and come back to Providence,” he recalled, “but it didn’t.”

Mulloy said he continued to monitor the tracking. He explained it left Connecticut to make stops in New Jersey, before heading to Illinois.

“Once I saw it go out from the east coast to the central states, kiss that one goodbye,” he said.

United States Postal Service (USPS) Strategic Communications Specialist Stephen Doherty said, “there’s no logical reason a package would make that trip.”

Doherty said during the holiday surge, the postal service employees continue to work hard to make sure items are delivered.

“We continue to flex our resources, which includes routing and offloading in locations that allow us to continue to stage, separate and sort different mail types as part of the historic volumes of mail,” he said.

If you run into a similar situation or have questions about the delivery of a package, contact the USPS customer care center at (877) 569-6614 or email fast@usps.gov.