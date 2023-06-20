PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) rescued nearly a dozen dogs from a Pawtucket home on Tuesday.

RISPCA agents responded to Don Court after receiving numerous complaints about the dogs and their living conditions.

The agents found 11 dogs living in crates in the garage, according to RISPCA’s Earl Newman.

“We immediately became concerned due to the overwhelming odor of ammonia from urine,” Newman said. “We tested and found those levels to be dangerously high.”

The dogs have some concerning medical issues, according to Newman, including mange, urine burns and orthopedic injuries from being confined.

Newman believes the owner is an unlicensed breeder, adding that the dogs appear to be under-socialized.

The dogs were taken to the RISPCA shelter, which is currently overcapacity.

“We continue to have these high-volume seizures that create a lot of logistical challenges for us,” Newman said.

The dogs will all be evaluated by veterinarians before being put up for adoption.

It’s unclear at this time whether the owner will face charges.