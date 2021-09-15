1 wounded, 2 charged in Woonsocket stabbing

WOONSOCKET, R.I (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is recovering at the hospital after he was stabbed Tuesday night in Woonsocket.

Police said they responded to the area of Mason Street and Second Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They arrived to find Sean McParlin suffering from multiple wounds to his abdomen and arm.

McParlin, 27, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent successful surgery, according to police. He’s now in stable condition.

Police said the victim identified his attacker as Zachary Desrosiers, 24, of Woonsocket, who was seen running toward Asylum Street with another male after the stabbing.

Officers set up a perimeter and eventually made contact with Desrosiers’ girlfriend, Haleigh Travers, who was inside her apartment.

Travers, 19, insisted her boyfriend was not there, police said, but the officers found him hiding under a blanket inside a small crawl space above her closet.

Desrosiers was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

Police said Travers was also charged with obstruction for helping to hide Desrosiers and lying to the officers.