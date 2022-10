LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was injured following an early morning fire in Lincoln on Monday.

Crews responded to a multi-family home on School Street just before 6 a.m.

One resident was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. All other residents were able to get out safely.

The home isn’t a total loss but the Red Cross has been called in to assist the affected residents.

No word on what caused the fire.