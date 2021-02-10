1 injured in North Smithfield fire

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was injured after a fire broke out inside a North Smithfield home Wednesday evening, according to North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier.

Crews were called to a home on Saint Paul Street around 5 p.m.

Chartier said the injured person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was especially difficult to tackle, Chartier said, because the nearest fire hydrants are located far down the road, and the frigid temperatures quickly turned puddles of water into ice.

“These conditions become a concern when the weather is cold and we have a lot of water going,” he said. “It’s dark, so you can’t see the patches of ice and it presents a problem for trip and slip hazards.”

Chartier said the roof of the home ultimately collapsed, which created a series of hotspots that firefighters spent hours working to find and extinguish.

“When you get that kind of collapse, and everything pancakes on top of itself, you get hidden pockets of fire that are in there, so it’s just extensive work,” he said.

He said they will be tearing the home down with an excavator to prevent any future flare ups.

“The right side of the home is pretty much destroyed, so it’s becoming a safety issue,” he said. “We’re going to have to start demolishing that.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.