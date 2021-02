PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a crash in Pawtucket that sent at least one person to the hospital.

A car hit a pole just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Hope Street.

It appears crews had to cut the roof off of the vehicle to reach the person trapped inside.

No word on the extent of that person’s injuries or what may have caused the crash.