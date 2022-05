PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a head-on crash that occurred early Monday morning.

Officials responded to Lonsdale Avenue around 1 a.m. and found two cars with front-end damage.

Police told 12 News at the scene one person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

One person will be facing reckless driving charges, police added.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash at this time.