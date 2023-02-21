CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A 67-year-old woman has died following a crash that sent five other people to the hospital, including two children.

Cumberland police said the head-on crash happened Monday evening in the area of 3191 Mendon Road. It appeared the driver of one vehicle suffered a “severe medical episode” before veering into oncoming traffic.

The passenger of that vehicle suffered significant injuries and died several hours later at the hospital, according to police. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Police said the driver of that vehicle and the two adults and two children from the second vehicle were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

“This is truly an unfortunate chain of events that ended in tragedy,” Chief Matthew Benson said in a news release. “We certainly hope the operator who had the medical episode receives the care and assistance he needs and all others involved recover quickly.”