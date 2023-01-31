NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A current North Providence police detective and a former lieutenant were arraigned on embezzlement and fraud charges on Monday.

A grand jury returned an indictment against former Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti, after a years-long investigation by the R.I. Attorney General’s Office into the misappropriation of funds at the North Providence Fraternal Order of Police.

Court documents show Petteruti is charged with two counts of embezzlement after allegedly using union money to pay for admission fees to poker tournaments. He was suspended without pay on Tuesday.

Stone, who retired in January, also faces six counts of alleged tax fraud. Stone was previously the union president and is charged with three counts of embezzlement and six counts of tax fraud, according to court documents.

Stone allegedly filed false tax returns and failed to disclose income earned at Twin Oaks Restaurant in Cranston.

“Disappointment, lack of trust — and overall I feel they let the agency down,” North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggerio told 12 News.

It is unclear how much money was stolen from the union.

“The agency was aware of the ongoing investigation back in June — I put them both on administrative duty, which was limited access to any and all police records,” Ruggerio said.

Petteruti and Stone were arraigned in Providence Superior Court. Both are due back in court April 12.

Both Petteruti and Stone were released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Attorney General Peter Neronha declined to comment on the specifics of the case, but said the allegation was brought to prosecutors by the union itself.

“We believe we can prove a case of embezzlement against those two defendants,” he said.

Mayor Charles Lombardi told 12 News in a statement that the charges do not affect police department operations, since they involve police union funds.

“This news does not surprise me,” Lombardi said. “You can check the record. I would have fired these two individuals six years ago if I could have.”

12 News reached out to FOP Lodge 13 and are waiting to hear back.