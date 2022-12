BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service.

According to the church’s Facebook page, the cancellation is due to a power outage.

The church said they will announce whether Christmas morning service will take place by 8 a.m. Sunday.

12 News reached out to the Church for more information, and we will update this story when we learn more.