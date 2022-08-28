NARRAGANSETT BAY, R.I.(WPRI) — Marine crews responded to two separate incidents on Rhode Island waters Sunday evening.

One person was injured after two boats collided just outside of Potter Cove, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says the crash happened between a 42-foot boat and a 25-foot boat.

Several marine units were dispatched from the east bay area just after 6:30pm.

The operator of the 25-footer first told authorities that he suffered head injuries but refused treatment once first responders arrived.

Coast Guard officials say there were 3 other people on board the 25-footer, none of them were hurt.

It’s unclear how many people were on board the other boat.

Meanwhile, local authorities responded to a second separate marine incident off of Oakland Beach in Warwick.

Busy evening on the bay. Warwick FD, US Coast Guard & Safe Sea Rescue just brought boaters to shore after a boat appears to have run over a buoy, becoming partially submerged off Sandy Point. Around the same time, 2 boats collided off Prudence Island. No serious injuries. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/2h69EIS8Ek — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 29, 2022

In that case, a boat around 1 mile southeast of Sandy Point, in an area known as Round Rock, called for help.

Coast Guard officials say the call initially came in as a mayday, sparking a major response.

When authorities got on scene they made contact with 8 people on board a vessel, according to the Coast Guard. Initial reports stated the group thought their boat hit a line used to fish for lobster.

Authorities found the boat was “partially submerged” when crews got there.

The Coast Guard says local EMS is now checking the boaters for any injuries.

Both incidents are under investigation.