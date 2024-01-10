EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Trails at the Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge in Exeter were underwater on Wednesday, after streams in the refuge overflowed.

A stream overflows at the Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge in Exeter, RI. Courtesy of Audubon Society of Rhode Island

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island says Pardon Joslin Road, the access road to the Exeter wildlife refuge, was also flooded.

The society says the following wildlife refuges have streams that have overflowed and are now closed due to the weather impacts:

Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, MA

Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge, Exeter, RI

Parker Woodland Wildlife Refuge, Coventry RI

The society says conservation staff are monitoring the properties as the water recedes, and they will announce when the trails are safe for visitors on their social media platforms.