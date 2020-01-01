At least 16 arrested for DUI on New Year’s Eve

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Local and state police arrested more than a dozen for alcohol-related incidents into the new year.



After increasing patrols, and utilizing the state DUI Task Force, at least 16 people were arrested overnight following New Year’s Eve celebrations.



Rhode Island State Police say they arrested six people for driving under the influence.



That number is different, and in addition to, the 10 arrests made by the DUI Task Force.

The task force consists of RISP and local agencies.



Their work covers every corner of the state.



Sergeant John Gadrow with RISP said the work to decrease the number of drivers who hit the road impaired is a team effort.



“We are not going to arrest our way out of the DUI problem, that’s for sure,” Gadrow said. “The traffic safety unit’s job is to create deterrence through arrests. The RIDOT Office of Highway Safety does a great job of getting the word out. The hearts and minds I call it. They work on hearts and minds, we work on deterrence through arrests. Hopefully, through our two-pronged approach, we are going to change the problem that we have.”

According to data by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Rhode Island has an above-average rate of fatal crashes caused by impaired driving.



The Providence Firefighters Union says it helped transport more than a 100 people to and from New Year’s celebrations.



Using three shuttles, the union helped people get home safely with a free ride.



Drivers of the shuttles tell Eyewitness News they transported people to surrounding towns as well.



This is the sixth year the union has offered the service for people celebrating the holiday.