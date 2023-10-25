(WPRI) — Armed robberies are currently under investigation in several Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities.

Police are working to determine if these crimes are connected and who is behind them.

On Monday, police said three men in their early to mid-20s with thin builds and average height are believed to be responsible for at least three robberies in three different cities. The suspects started at Convenience R Us on Lonsdale Avenue in Central Falls around 11:10 p.m., then went to M&R Convenience Store on Pawtucket Avenue in Pawtucket 12 minutes later, and finally hit Lucky Lottery & Smoke Shop on Route 1 in Attleboro around 11:50 p.m., according to police.

Attleboro police said during the robbery in their city, the store was held up by two suspects armed with handguns, while a third suspect stayed in the driver’s seat of what appeared to be a white Kia Optima.

The suspects took cash from the register before getting back in the vehicle and heading west on Bacon Street toward Rhode Island.

Screenshot of surveillance video from armed robbery at Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Providence police said an armed robbery was reported at Quality Fuel on Smithfield Avenue. Investigators are trying to determine if it was related to the other robberies earlier that night.

Later that day, Cranston police responded to the Food and Fuel on Cranston Street around 8:30 p.m. following reports of an armed robbery.

Chief Michael Winquist said the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store with the money and ran toward Lincoln Avenue.

Winquist described the suspect as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a thin build and average height.

The Cranston suspect matches the description of a man wanted for the armed robberies in Pawtucket and Providence, police said.

Police added that on Oct. 21, an armed robbery was also reported at West Mart Convenience & Smoke Shop on West Avenue in Pawtucket, but it’s unclear if it’s related to any of the others.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.