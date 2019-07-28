Annual Governor’s Bay Day held Sunday

(WPRI) — There will be free parking once again at all Rhode Island state beaches on Sunday, due to Governor’s Bay Day. You’re also able to go saltwater fishing without a license. As always, RIPTA is waiving round-trip faires for all Rhode Islanders.

Several beaches are also back open just in time. Health officials say it is safe to swim at Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth and Dunes Park Beach in Westerly. Peabody’s Beach and Third Beach in Middletown are also safe for swimming, officials say.

However, Camp Grosvenor and the Kent County YMCA pond are still closed due to high bacteria levels.